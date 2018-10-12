30,000 homes and businesses without power after Storm Callum hits overnight

Updated 8:10am

There is transport disruption and power outages across the country this morning after Storm Callum hit overnight.

Coastal counties have been worst impacted, with forecasters saying winds of between 100 and 130km/h were expected.

While wind warnings remain in place across the country until 9am, the status orange warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare has been extended until 5pm.

Around 30,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning, with the south-west of the country worst impacted.

ESB's Paul Hand noted: "[As the] storm continues to track north over the course of this morning, there'll still be high winds - so we do expect that figure to go up."

There are significant outages in Kerry and north Cork, with outages also reported in Wexford, Dublin, Donegal, Cavan and Sligo.

Aer Lingus has cancelled a number of flights from Dublin Airport this morning, while Irish Ferries has cancelled its scheduled sailings between Holyhead and Dublin until this afternoon.

Shannon Airport, meanwhile, says morning flights are currently operating "to, or ahead, of schedule".

Irish Rail, meanwhile, says there has been some disruption to rail services due to the storm.

Services were suspended between Greystones and Bray earlier, but have since resumed.

Stormwatch Update: Services to Dundalk/Drogheda and Belfast currently suspended due to a tree blocking the line at Donabate. Services into Dublin City centre are unaffected. A crew is on their way to remove the tree. Update to follow — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 12, 2018

Anyone worried about making the journey to school, college or work this morning should check online before venturing out.

Met Éireann, local councils and radio stations have information across their websites and social media.

There's a warning that fallen trees and branches along with other debris could make journeys dangerous in places.

Anyone who does have to travel is being urged to slow down and take extra care on the roads.