21 year old man killed in Meath crash

A 21 year old man has been killed in a crash in County Meath.

Ithappened at Gibbstown in Navan at around 4am this morning.

The young man was killed when the car he was a front seat passenger in - was involved in a single vechile crash.

The driver - a 23 year old man - was injured and has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The stretch of road has been closed for an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact gardai.