200 new jobs announced at Galway artificial intelligence centre

A total of 200 new tech jobs have been announced for Galway.

Data analytics company Genesys has established a new international centre of excellence for artificial intelligence (AI) in the western county.

The company said the new centre is “poised to become one of Ireland’s largest AI development centres.

It said the “senior and highly skilled technical roles” will focus on “advancing the use of AI and machine learning to improve customer experiences and make employees’ jobs easier, resulting in positive business outcomes.”

The jobs are in a number of areas including research and development and software engineering.

The company said it is “working closely with Irish universities and Institutes of Technology” to provide opportunities for graduates with technical and data science skills.

Genesys CEO Paul Segre said: “Ireland has a rich base of technical talent and is a tremendous place to do business.”

“As we continue to evolve our AI innovations that integrate with Kate, the Genesys AI Platform, it’s critical that we have the right team in place.

“That’s why Galway is the perfect location for our global Centre of Excellence for Customer Experience AI.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our growth and create quality jobs in Ireland.”

Galway West TD Seán Kyne said he was “thrilled Genesys is making this commitment to the region.”

“I am delighted our workforce now has opportunities to expand their skills with an innovator and industry leader like Genesys,” he said.

You can apply for one of the new positions through the company website.