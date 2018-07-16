19-year-old Irish man drowns in Spain

A young Irish man has drowned in a lake in Spain.

The 19-year-old was reported missing on Saturday during a trip to a national park in central Spain.

El País reports the man's friends raised the alarm after he failed to emerge from the water.

A search was launched by emergency services, including local police and divers.

According to local media, the young man's body was pulled from the water in Lagunas de Ruidera at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

The Irish man is said to have been participating in a language programme in Spain.

Local firefighters confirmed that the search for a missing person had an 'undesirable outcome', and passed on condolences to the man's family.