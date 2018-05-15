€17,250 in cash seized at Dublin Port

Revenue officers have seized over €17,250 in cash at Dublin Port.

The money was discovered when officers stopped and searched a van that arrived from Holyhead on Sunday morning.

With the assistance of detector dog Blue, the cash was found hidden in the van’s glove box.

The 25-year-old driver of the van was questioned in connection with the discovery.

Revenue says the money is "suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity".

Following the seizure, Revenue officers from Dublin Port were granted a three month cash detention order at Dublin District Court yesterday.