13 businesses served with closure orders for food safety breaches

Live rats, rodent droppings and the "presence of many flies" near raw meat are among the reasons Irish food businesses were served with closure orders last month.

The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) has said 13 businesses were served with closure orders in July.

The authority also served one prohibition order and one improvement order.

Closure orders were served on:

Shannon Heritage Bakery at Bunratty Folk Park, County Clare

Neree Mbala food shop, Mulhuddart, Dublin

Supervalu open food areas, Walkinstown, Dublin

Roberto's take away, Ranelagh, Dublin

Ricky’s Fast Food and Indian Takeaway, Roscrea, Tipperary

Declan Lavers wholesaler, Dunmanway, Cork

Alchemy by the Lough restaurant, Lough Road, Cork

Dragon Inn takeaway, Ashbourne, Meath

Glanworth Takeaway, Glanworth, Cork

Grace's Garden, Shankill, Dublin

Clarkes Butcher, Cabra, Dublin

Anu's Kitchen, Tallaght, Dublin

Totu Douglas, Douglas, Cork

The FSAI said the closure orders were served for range of reasons, including 'A live rat seen in the rear storage area, a foul smell in the potato chipping room, storage area not being properly pest-proofed, rodent droppings on a food shelf and evidence of rodent activity in shop floor area.'

Other premises were found to lack any facilities, equipment or chemicals for cleaning purposes and a "lack of basic knowledge of food safety management."

One business was found to have "many flies in the premises, particularly in the raw meat and deli counter areas."

Meanwhile, a Prohibition Order was served on Michael Walsh and Sons Butcher Shop in Athenry, Galway and an Improvement Order was served on Bruree Hut Restaurant in Bruree, Limerick.

FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said it "somewhat alarming" that 15 Enforcement Orders had to be served.

"The inspections found that a number of food workers at these businesses did not have even a basic knowledge or training in food safety and hygiene, which is a legal requirement," she said.

"There is absolutely no excuse for careless practices.

"Staff must be properly trained in food safety and hygiene and it is also imperative that an effective pest control system is in place.”

Details of the Enforcement Orders are available on the FSAI website.