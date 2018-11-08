13 arrested following “number of serious incidents” in Dublin's south inner city

Gardaí have arrested thirteen people in Dublin’s south inner city following a “number of serious incidents” in the area.

The co-ordinated 'Day of Action' targeted a range of offences including robbery, theft, assault, public order and drugs.

12 properties were searched early yesterday morning by a team of 30 Gardaí based at Pearse Street Station.

Of those arrested, three were detained for questioning.

A further 10 were charged and have since appeared before Dublin District Court.