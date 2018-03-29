Yulia Skipral "improving rapidly" in hospital following Salisbury attack

The daughter of the Russian spy targeted in the Salisbury nerve agent attack is no longer in a critical condition and is "improving rapidly" to treatment.

Yulia Skipral was found unresponsive on a bench in the southern England town alongside her father Sergei in early March.

In a statement this afternoon, the Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust said Yulia is "no longer in a critical condition" adding that she is now "stable."

It noted that only two patients remain in hospital in relation to the incident, after Police officer Nick Bailey was discharged last week.

"Improving rapidly"

The NHS statement said: "Following the incident in Salisbury on Sunday 4 March, three people have been treated as inpatients at Salisbury District Hospital.

The hospital, via NHS England, has been providing regular updates on the condition of these patients, while respecting our duty of patient confidentiality.

"With only two patients now remaining in hospital, we are pleased to be able to inform you that Yulia Skripal is improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition. Her condition is now stable.

"Her father remains in a critical but stable condition."

Yulia Skripal. Image: Facebook

The hospital's medical director Dr Christine Blanshard said Ms Skripal had "responded well to treatment."

"I'm pleased to be able to report an improvement in the condition of Yulia Skripal," she said.

"She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day.

"I want to take this opportunity to once again thank the staff of Salisbury District Hospital for delivering such high quality care to these patients over the last few weeks; I am very proud - both of our front-line staff and all those who support them."

Novichok

The update follows the news that the nerve agent novichok was found at the front of the Skripals' house.

"We believe the Skripals first came into contact with the nerve agent from their front door," said the senior national co-ordinator for counter-terrorism policing, deputy assistant commissioner Dean Haydon.

He added: "We are therefore focusing much of our efforts in and around their address.

"Those living in the Skripals' neighbourhood can expect to see officers carrying out searches as part of this but I want to reassure them that the risk remains low."

The house in Salisbury has since been boarded up.