Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice.

Dublin

The Red Shoes at Gate Theatre

In a new version by Nancy Harris, The Red Shoes is a contemporary retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s extraordinary fairy- tale of dance, desire and destruction.

Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales are universally read and loved by both children and adults alike but we rarely see these on stage - this production at the Gate Theatre combines Copenhagen’s beloved storytellers with some of Ireland’s best artists.

The Red Shoes is the darkly mischievous tale of an orphan girl, adopted by a wealthy Dublin family, who is given a pair of beautiful red shoes. At first it appears her dreams have come true... but appearances can be very deceptive.

Real Talks live at The Sugar Club

Mental health advocate, author and former Cavan GAA player Alan O’ Mara founded Real Talks to promote the importance of meaningful conversations in life.

Highlighting key topics within the sporting arena with well known sports players and ambassadors, Saturday afternoon’s event is part of the First Fortnight festival and will see Alan interviewing Dublin Footballer Phily McMahon.

McMahon is a five time All -Ireland Winner with Dublin and is the recent winner of the Eir Sports Book of the Year for ‘The Choice’ which documents the poignant story of Philly’s brother John, who tragically passed away from a drug overdose.

Real Talks aims to allow people to have real, open and meaningful conversations; you’ll be walking away from this with plenty on your mind.

Wine Tasting Trail

What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than on a wine trail around Dublin that is steeped in local flavour?

This guided wine trail of Dublin's finest wine spots is the perfect way to meet local wine heroes and visit wine venues that are sure to impress. You will experience both smaller producers and more recognisable brands and will be shown all there is to know about wine tasting in the city.

Designed for both vino virgins and people who are already knowledgeable of wine, you get to taste wines and enjoy light bites across the way for €45 per person.

The Friday Night Effect

An interactive theatre piece from award-winning company, Sunday’s Child at The Smock Alley Theatre on Saturday, The Friday Night Effect was first performed as part of First Fortnight 2015 and has been adapted for television by BBC.

The Friday Night Effect combines compelling new writing with an edge-of-your-seat interactive experience. “Meet Jamie, Sive and Collette: three best friends on a wild night out in Dublin. By the end of the night, Collette will be dead. Can you save her?”

At crucial turning points in the story, the fate of the characters will be in the hands of the audience, whose decisions will change their stories irrevocably.

Galway

Galway Farmer’s Market

Galway's famous bustling market has been trading in Church Lane by St Nicholas' Church in the centre of Galway city for centuries, and here’s where you will find hundreds of stalls selling fresh produce and locally produced crafts.

There's a great variety of food available, from Madras curry to fresh fruit and veg, to mouthwatering handmade chocolate, and all the essentials for a gourmet picnic spread.

Open Saturdays from 8.30am-6pm and Sundays 2pm-6pm, must-visit stalls include The Bean Tree, a vegetarian company selling delicious veggie curries and chapatis, Coolfin Organic Bakery, who serve up light and fluffy yeast breads and tasty spelt loaves, and Kappa-Ya Sushi, who use a mixture of traditional Japanese ingredients and Irish produce for fresh rolls and Teriyaki dishes.

The Mad Craic Comedy Show

A compilation Stand Up Comedy Show at The Stock Exchange features some of the best, and most importantly, funniest professional comedians from Ireland & abroad every Saturday night.

With a new lineup every week, and rotating regular presenters John O'Hare & Ross McCarthy, this is a must see for fans of comedy, or anyone just looking to have "The Craic".

Tickets are just €10 on the door - a small price to pay for the sure to be huge laughs.

Kildare

January Taste Club

Treat yourself or a loved one to a luxury escape with January’s Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard® at the newest addition to CLIFF Group, the Cliff at Lyons.

Arrive on 26th January and enjoy an overnight stay in your Estate or Lilypond room followed by an a la carte breakfast the next morning to fuel yourself ahead of the day’s Masterclass activities.

You will learn ‘How To Create A Restful Space’ as award winning architect, Garry Cohn takes you through colours, scents and tasteful finishes as well as a cookery class with the talented Cliff Culinary Team which will set you on the right path to light and healthy cooking. Why not finish your weekend with some yoga, meditation and mindfulness with Lee Tracey.

Priority booking is for Mastercard cardholders, spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cork

OUTPOSTS: Global borders and national boundaries

OUTPOSTS: Global borders and national boundaries is the current exhibition at at UCC’s Glucksman Gallery which features work by Irish and international artists who creatively explore the dividing lines that distinguish territories.

From Mexico to the Middle East, Ireland and the European Union, the works challenge our perceptions of national identity while addressing the conflicts that often arise over these disputed boundaries. Borders are very much in the news, with new geographic barriers being discussed as political realities by a globally interconnected world.

With current concerns about reinstating hard borders within the island of Ireland in the wake of Brexit, OUTPOSTS is a timely investigation into the personal and political mapping of place visualised within contemporary art.

This event guide was brought to you with thanks to Mastercard®.