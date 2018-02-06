UK court rejects bid by Julian Assange to have arrest warrant lifted

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has lost a bid to have his UK arrest warrant dropped.

He challenged the warrant because police in Sweden no longer want him extradited for questioning over rape allegations.

However, a judge at Westminster Magistrates Court said it remains valid because he skipped bail in June 2012 - when he first took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot said in her judgement: "Many authorities underline the importance of a defendant attending court when bailed to do so and they describe the way that the administration of justice can be undermined by defendants who fail to attend.

"Having considered the arguments set out above (and by agreement at this stage not having considered the public interest arguments [...]) I am not persuaded that the warrant should be withdrawn."

Assange faces arrest if he leaves the embassy, where he has been holed up for five and a half years.

This afternoon, Mr Assange claimed reports he had lost the appeal were "fake news" and said the hearing was still going on, with three other points yet to be decided.

Wall to wall fake news stating stating the government won today's hearing. Nothing of the sort has happened. The hearing is still happening. Only one point has been ruled on. https://t.co/8UAUQV0hNi — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) February 6, 2018

The Australian has always denied the allegations against him.

Swedish prosecutors dropped the case last year, saying all possible leads had been "exhausted".

However, Metropolitan Police in London said Mr Assange will still be arrested - for failing to surrender to a court - if he leaves the embassy.

The British Foreign Office last month rejected Ecuador's request to grant diplomatic status to Assange, which would have given him immunity from arrest.

The country has already given him citizenship.

Assange sought asylum in the embassy because he fears he will eventually be extradited to the US and prosecuted over WikiLeaks' publication of thousands of secret military documents in 2010.

The site gained mainstream prominence after its release of masses of confidential information on the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.