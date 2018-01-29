U2 announce Dublin and Belfast tour dates for 2018

U2 have announced Dublin and Belfast dates as part of their upcoming 'eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE' tour.

The band will play the SSE Arena in Belfast on 27th October.

They'll then play two dates in the 3 Arena, on November 5th and 6th.

The Dublin dates will mark the end of the US and European legs of the tour, which is due to get underway in Oklahoma in May.

The tour comes on the back of the release of the band's latest album - Songs of Experience - in December, and comes only a year after their stadium tour to mark the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album.

In a statement, MCD described the tour as a 'sequel' to the band's 2015 iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE tour.

The promoters said: "As with every U2 tour, this new arena production will explore the latest in cutting-edge technology.

"The eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour is a development of the unique and innovative staging of the 2015 tour, featuring multiple performance areas, a state-of-the-art sound system, plus an all new super high-res LED screen nine-times the resolution of the 2015 screen."

Tickets for the Irish gigs will go on sale this coming Friday, February 2nd.