U2 add two more Dublin dates to their upcoming tour

U2 have added two more Dublin dates to their upcoming tour.

The band are now bringing their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour to the 3Arena for four nights in November.

The new dates are Friday the 9th and Saturday the 10th of November.

It comes on top of the three dates announced yesterday.

The Dublin dates will mark the end of the US and European legs of the tour, which is due to get underway in Oklahoma in May.

The tour comes on the back of the release of the band's latest album - Songs of Experience - in December, and comes only a year after their stadium tour to mark the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album.

Promoters MCD have promised an arena production that will “explore the latest in cutting-edge technology” that will feature multiple performance areas, a state-of-the-art sound system and am “all new super high-res LED screen nine-times the resolution” the band used in 2015.

Tickets for both the Dublin and Belfast dates are due to go on sale this Friday 2nd February at 9am.