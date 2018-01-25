Three dead and dozens injured as train derails in Italy

A train has derailed near the Italian city of Milan, killing at least three people and injuring more than 100.

The Trenord commuter service had been travelling from Cremona, in the Lombardy region, towards Milan's Garibaldi station.

It was carrying hundreds of people, many of them heading to work, when it derailed at Pioltello Limito station on the outskirts of Milan at about 7.00am, emergency services said.

Two centre carriages came off the rails, coming to rest at an angle.

Firefighters have posted footage of their rescue efforts:

#Milano #25gen, aggiornamento ore 10 deragliamento treno tra #Segrate e #Pioltello: oltre 90 #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro con 16 automezzi in soccorso, conclusa l’ispezione dei convogli coinvolti pic.twitter.com/o2klMpzptu — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) January 25, 2018

The field beside the railway lines was filled with emergency vehicles, with rescue workers climbing through the carriages helping passengers to escape.

Cristina Corbetta, an official with the regional emergency services in Milan, told Sky TG24 that about 100 people had suffered minor injuries and 10 had been seriously hurt.

Five or six people were trapped inside the train, according to the TV station.

The cause of the derailment is not yet clear.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the incident.

Irish citizens in the area are being asked follow the advice of local authorities and contact the Irish embassy in Rome if they require consular assistance.

Those concerned about Irish citizens who may be affected should contact +353-1-408-2000.

We are aware of a commuter train becoming derailed near Milan, Irish citizens in the area should follow the advice of local authorities and contact @IrlEmbRome if they require consular assistance. Those concerned about Irish citizens who may be affected should contact 01 408 2000 — DFATravelWise (@dfatravelwise) January 25, 2018

Milan police chief Marcello Cardona told the ANSA news agency: "We have identified a failure between wagons, but all the investigations are still under way to clarify the picture."

The last major train crash on Italy's ageing rail network was in 2016, when 23 people were killed in a two-train collision in Puglia.

In 2009, 32 people died when a freight train carrying liquefied petroleum gas derailed and exploded in Tuscany.