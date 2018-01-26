Trump draws boos at Davos as he attacks 'vicious and fake' press

Donald Trump said America is "roaring back" as he hailed his "successful" first year in office - but his attack on the "fake" media drew some boos as he addressed global elites in Davos.

The US President, giving the closing speech at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort, detailed his tax cut agenda and slashing of regulation as he spoke of a "resurgent" America.

As expected, Mr Trump delivered his "America First" message to the gathering of world leaders and elite business people.

But he insisted "America First does not mean America alone", as the US President outlined a willingness to sign "fair" trade deals and claimed the US is "open for business'.

He argued: "The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America.

"I'm here to deliver a simple message - there has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest and to grow in the United States."

On international trade, he called for reforms to reward those who "play by the rules", stating: "The United States will no longer turn a blind eye to unfair economic practices including massive intellectual property theft, industrial subsidies, and pervasive state-led economic planning."

Sticking to the populist agenda that saw him elected to the White House, Mr Trump told international politicians they had an "obligation" to their country's workers and peoples - although his address was more restrained than his familiar rally rhetoric.

On foreign policy, the ex-property tycoon stuck to hardline messages on North Korea, Iran and Islamic State.

He also included an attack on the "fake" media, bringing jeers from the audience.

He claimed: "It wasn't until I became a politician that I realised how nasty, how mean, how viscious and how fake the press can be."