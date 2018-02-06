Tributes paid to 'Frasier' actor John Mahoney

Tributes have been paid to actor John Mahoney, who starred as Martin Crane in US sitcom Frasier.

He died in Chicago on Sunday, aged 77.

He become one of the show's most loved characters, playing Frasier and Niles Crane's cranky father.

In this 1998 file photo, cast members of "Frasier," from left, Dan Butler, John Mahoney, Peri Gilpin, Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves and David Hyde Pierce, winners of the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, pose backstage | Image: Reed Saxon/AP/Press Association Images

His longtime manager, Paul Martino, said he died after a brief stint in hospital.

The actor's cause of death has not been publicly announced.

Mahoney received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of Martin Crane.

Born in Blackpool, England he moved to the US after his older sister, Vera, who was married to an American, agreed to sponsor him.

After university in Illinois he joined the US army to speed up his citizenship process before teaching English at Western Illinois University in the early 1970s and serving as the editor of a medical journal.

In this 2004 file photo, John Mahoney appears on the set during the filming of the final episode of "Frasier" in Los Angeles | Image: Reed Saxon/AP/Press Association Images

Unhappy with his career, he took acting classes and in 1977 joined the Steppenwolf Theatre where a performance in the play Orphans propelled him into the world of film.

After roles in a few films he appeared in Frasier's first episode in 1993, and starred in the sitcom until its final episode in 2003.

After Frasier he worked on Broadway and appeared as an elderly drag queen in an ER episode.

He also had roles in films such as Primal Fear and The Broken Hearts Club.

People have been paying tribute to him, including co-stars.

John singing at my wedding. Watch Moonstruck, Say Anything and/or Frasier or anything you can with him in it and raise a glass to John. Remember him well. pic.twitter.com/Tj3i5B4x13 — Peri Gilpin (@GilpinPeri) February 6, 2018

I was so honored to work with the legendary John Mahoney on “The Broken Heart’s Club.” I was so nervous because “Say Anything” is one of my favorite films ever. He could not have been a kinder man. #RIPJohnMahoney pic.twitter.com/DFp8Dpj6uz — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 6, 2018

John Mahoney has moved on. A Great actor. Incredible wicked sense of humor. And someone who made a huge difference in my life and many others. #RIPJohnMahoney #respect https://t.co/SHNHtff6QJ — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 6, 2018

We shot a scene together where he was being wheeled into an operating room for a heart attack and for every take he’d improv a new reason for his cardiac arrest and shout it at top volume.



My favorite was “The Bulls will NOT three-peat!!!”#RIPJohnMahoney https://t.co/ip0UwH9kAF — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) February 6, 2018

John Mahoney didn’t start acting until he was 37. Your journey is your journey, it takes the time it takes. #RIPJohnMahoney pic.twitter.com/4ZHpUAhvA0 — JBR (@JBRAgent) February 6, 2018

Rest In Peace, John Mahoney, and thanks for all the laughs. It seems wrong to cry for someone who brought us so much joy so we'll have a Marty Party in your honor instead. #frasier #ripjohnmahoney #legofrasier pic.twitter.com/Tmgaw6JjLN — LEGO Frasier (@LEGOfrasier) February 6, 2018

Rest in Peace Sir. Thanks for all the laughs. #JohnMahoney.? pic.twitter.com/jdhH8hYdQD — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) February 6, 2018



