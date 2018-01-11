Trial of man accused of murdering another man at former Regency Hotel due to begin

A man accused of murdering another man at the former Regency Hotel in Dublin is due to go on trial later today.

David Byrne was shot dead at what was when then called the Regency Hotel in Whitehall on February 5th 2016.

The dad of two – who was in his 30s and from Crumlin - was killed as a boxing weigh-in was taking place.

25-year-old Patrick Hutch Junior of Champions Avenue in Dublin 1 is scheduled to go on trial at 2pm this afternoon accused of his murder.

The trial will take place at the Special Criminal Court.

That means there will be no jury and three judges will preside over the hearing.