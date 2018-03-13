Tánaiste condemns "disturbing and shocking" UK nerve agent attack

The Tánaiste has expressed his grave concern over the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in the UK.

Simon Coveney said Ireland condemns the attack and joins many other states in supporting the UKs efforts to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

It comes as British detectives say it's still too early to say whether Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned at their home.

They both remain in a critical condition after being found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury more than a week ago.

UK counter-terrorism chief Neil Basu told reporters that 38 people - including the Skripals and the first police officer to respond – have been treated by medics since the incident nine days ago:

“Of those, 34 have been assessed,” he said. “And – I make this clear – have been discharged from hospital.”

“Three remain in hospital and that is Sergei, Yulia and Nick.

“One person continues to be assessed as an outpatient, but is not showing signs at this time.”

Minister Coveney said Ireland “condemns this cowardly attack which has taken place on our neighbour’s soil.”

“The use of chemical weapons, including the use of any toxic weapons, is unacceptable and abhorrent,” he said.

“The incident in Salisbury represents a disturbing violation of international law and goes against norms which have long been established.”

“We offer our full support and solidarity to the UK and to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in their efforts to seek answers and take appropriate action for this indiscriminate and reckless act.”

Yesterday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said it was “highly likely” Russia was behind the attack - a claim Russian officials have denied.

She said the Skiprals had been hit with a ‘Novichok’ military-grade nerve agent which was developed by Russia from the 1970s onward.

She demanded answers from the Russian government by midnight tonight.

"Either this was a direct act by the Russian State against our country, or the Russian government lost control of this potentially catastrophically damaging nerve agent and allowed it to get into the hands of others," she said.

Earlier Moscow again insisted it was not behind the poisoning.

The country's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticised the UK for refusing to let Russian investigators test samples recovered from Salisbury:

“As soon as the rumours first started being spread by practically every member of the British Government that the substance Skripal was poisoned with came from the Russian Federation, we immediately made an official request to gain access to this substance so that our experts could carry out an analysis.

Meanwhile, health officials in the UK have insisted that public in Salisbury is safe – despite a warning from the doctor who developed the nerve agent used in the attack.

On Sunday, the health watchdog advised anyone who was in the pub or restaurant visited by the Skripals to wash clothing and items such as watches, phones and spectacles.

Dr Vil Mirzayanov, a chemist who ran the lab that developed Novichok agents, has warned that it is the “same as nerve gas but 10 times, at least 10 times, more powerful."

He said it was designed to do "irreparable" damage to the human body, adding that people exposed to even tiny traces of the agent could be in danger of developing symptoms in years to come.

He described "headaches, difficulty thinking, and also co-ordination (issues), a lot of problems".

When asked about the advice given by Public Health England, including washing clothes and wiping down belongings, he said: "Sure it's useful, but not enough, absolutely not."

He said that anyone who may have been exposed should be offered "permanent medical surveillance."

More than two decades ago, Dr Mirzayanov became so concerned about Novichok agents that he blew the whistle and fled to America, where he campaigned to get all chemical weapons banned.