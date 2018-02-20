Ten more bus routes to be diverted from Dublin's College Green

Ten more Dublin Bus routes are to be diverted away from the College Green area.

The changes are due to take effect from March 5th.

Traffic around College Green has become extremely heavy since the Luas Cross City line opened in December.

Transport bosses have said they want to make room for the arrival of an increased number of longer Luas trams and a rise in tourist numbers over summer.

The expected boost in tourists will require longer signal times at pedestrian crossings.

Announcing the changes this evening, the National Transport Authority (NTA) said it also plans to hold talks with representatives of the taxi industry regarding “potential taxi changes.”

The 10 newly diverted Dublin Bus routes are:

Route 4 northbound to reroute via Tara Street Burgh Quay (AM Peak only)

Route 7, 7b, 7d northbound to reroute via Tara Street Burgh Quay (AM Peak only)

Route 145 northbound to reroute via Tara St to Heuston

Route 84X northbound to reroute via Tara Street towards Eden Quay

Route 116 northbound to reroute via Tara Street Burgh Quay

Route 118 northbound to reroute via Tara Street towards Eden Quay

Route 120 southbound to reroute Hawkins Street Townsend Street Merrion Square (Peak only)

Route 44 southbound to reroute via Abbey Street Hawkins Street

Route 51D southbound to reroute Hawkins Street Townsend Street Merion Square

Route 142 southbound to reroute Hawkins Street Townsend Street Merion Square

It comes after the company moved 17 services away from the College Green area in late January in a bid to tackle chronic congestion in the city centre.

The National Transport Authority this evening said those changes have “improved the operation of bus and tram services in the area."