Ten more bus routes to be diverted from Dublin's College Green

Traffic in the area has become extremely heavy since the opening of the Luas Cross City line
Ten more Dublin Bus routes are to be diverted away from the College Green area.
The changes are due to take effect from March 5th.
Traffic around College Green has become extremely heavy since the Luas Cross City line opened in December.
Transport bosses have said they want to make room for the arrival of an increased number of longer Luas trams and a rise in tourist numbers over summer.
The expected boost in tourists will require longer signal times at pedestrian crossings.
Announcing the changes this evening, the National Transport Authority (NTA) said it also plans to hold talks with representatives of the taxi industry regarding “potential taxi changes.”
The 10 newly diverted Dublin Bus routes are:
It comes after the company moved 17 services away from the College Green area in late January in a bid to tackle chronic congestion in the city centre.
The National Transport Authority this evening said those changes have “improved the operation of bus and tram services in the area."