Taoiseach to meet with British Prime Minister in Belfast as Stormont talks continue

The Taoiseach will meet the British Prime Minister in Belfast later in an effort to progress talks on forming a Government in the North.

A deal between Sinn Féin and the DUP looks closer after a breakthrough last week.

A Government spokesperson said the two leaders will “assess the state of play in the negotiations to restore the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly.”

"The Taoiseach will use his visit to encourage the parties to reach an agreement so that functioning institutions can commence work again in the interests of the people of Northern Ireland.

"The government has consistently said that the restoration of the institutions is essential in the context of the Good Friday Agreement and that it will continue to work very closely with the British government to support the northern parties to achieve this outcome."

Meeting

It is the first time the two leaders have met in Northern Ireland and Mr Varadkar has warned that it may be years before the Executive is re-established if this round of negotiations fails.

In a statement, Downing Street said Theresa May will “take part in a series of meetings” with all the political parties and “encourage them to reach a resolution for the benefit of the people of Northern Ireland.”

The statement said she will also “remind the parties of the many pressing issues facing Northern Ireland and restate her strong belief that a fully functioning Executive… is the best way to serve the interest of the whole community."

Irish language

Last week, significant progress was made on the contentious issue of Irish language legislation.

There is now hopes a deal to resume power sharing could be done as early as this week.

The British Prime Minister will say they are ready to introduce legislation to do that as soon as possible following any deal.

Mary Lou McDonald will also attend the talks today for the first time as leader of Sinn Féin.

Last month, the new Northern Ireland Secretary, Karen Bradley MP, told the parties time was short but "one last opportunity to reach agreement" remained.

Without an agreement on devolved government soon, Northern Ireland faces the very real prospect of a return to Direct Rule from Westminster for the first time in a decade.