Taoiseach to discuss future of Europe in Strasbourg speech

The Taoiseach is due to outline his views on the future of Europe this morning.

Leo Varadkar is in Strasbourg to address the European Parliament.

He will become the first European leader to address the issue in a series of planned debates – and is due to talk about how Ireland can be a leader in shaping a future Europe.

He has previously said that Ireland has gained a huge amount from the European Union - and that now the country has a responsibility to help lead it forward.

In his speech, he is expected to stress the importance of a united Europe heading into the challenges of the 21st century.

He will thank other EU nations for their support in the Brexit negotiations up to this point – but will express the importance of turning the agreements made so far into legally binding deals.

He will outline Ireland's views on the progress of the negotiations and building a strong relationship with the UK.

Following his speech, Mr Varadkar will attend a number of high-level meetings on Brexit.

The engagements include meetings with the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani and with the European Parliament’s Chief Brexit Coordinator, Guy Verhofstadt.

Reporting from Sean Defoe ...