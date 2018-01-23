Status orange wind warning issued for country ahead of Storm Georgina

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for the entire country, as Storm Georgina is set pass over the country.

Forecasters say the newly-named storm will track to the northwest of Ireland overnight.

Southwest winds are expected to reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h.

The warning is in effect between midnight and 5am.

#StormGeorgina has been named by @MetEireann and will bring strong #winds across Ireland through the early hours of Wednesday. Yellow warnings are also in force across the UK, stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/tHIWD0n6yq — Met Office (@metoffice) January 23, 2018

As well as the orange warning, a status yellow wind warning will be in effect for the entire country between 9pm tonight and 9am tomorrow.

Winds are set to reach mean speeds of between 55 and 65 km/hr, gusting to 110 km/hr at times.

Strongest winds are expected in western and north-western counties and along the south-east coast.

Finally, a status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare, with rainfall totals of 25 to 35mm expected.

That warning is valid from 10pm tonight until 10am tomorrow.