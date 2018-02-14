Stardust campaigners to protest outside Leinster House this afternoon

Survivors and families of the victims of the Stardust tragedy will renew their call today for an independent commission of inquiry.

They are holding a protest outside the Dáil at midday.

Later this evening, a silent vigil will be held to remember the 48 victims of the nightclub fire on Valentine's Day in 1981.

We're pausing to remember the tragic #Stardust fire 37 yrs ago tonight. Our thoughts are with the families, friends & community #Dublin pic.twitter.com/AEkrEDvz6I — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 13, 2018

The families of the victims rejected a report published late last year which found no new inquiry is warranted.

The government has accepted the findings of the report undertaken Judge Pat McCartan

The families have insisted their fight for justice is “not over.”