Stardust campaigners to protest outside Leinster House this afternoon

The survivors and families are also holding a silent vigil this evening

File photo: The coffins of four young people who died in the Stardust tragedy leave the Church of St Luke the Evangelist in Kilmore, Dublin, 18-02-1981. Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews

Survivors and families of the victims of the Stardust tragedy will renew their call today for an independent commission of inquiry.

They are holding a protest outside the Dáil at midday.

Later this evening, a silent vigil will be held to remember the 48 victims of the nightclub fire on Valentine's Day in 1981.

The families of the victims rejected a report published late last year which found no new inquiry is warranted.

The government has accepted the findings of the report undertaken Judge Pat McCartan

The families have insisted their fight for justice is “not over.”


