Simon Harris to meet hospital group CEOs on overcrowding

The Health Minister Simon Harris is meeting hospital group CEOs in relation to overcrowding.

It comes after the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said "record numbers" of people were waiting on hospital trolleys on Wednesday.

Figures show 677 people were waiting on trolleys - an increase of 21 from Tuesday.

The INMO says Dublin hospitals, particularly St James's and Tallaght Hospitals, had a big increase overnight with a total of 28 and 23 respectively.

It says the Midland Hospitals wee all very overcrowded, particularly Mullingar and Tullamore, with figures of 38 and 42.

St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny had a total of 54, and University Hospital Limerick is at 53. The INMO says these were the hospitals with the most patients on trolleys.

Minister Harris said he met with senior staff in his department on Wednesday, and is being regularly updated by senior officials in the HSE.

In a statement, Minister Harris said: "I want to recognise again the intense efforts of all our staff across the health service and the very difficult conditions patients experience at this time of high pressure in our emergency departments.

"It is vital that we begin to see an impact from the exceptional measures being undertaken to reduce overcrowding in our EDs and (on Thursday) I will be directly updated by each hospital group CEO on this.

"While recognising that there is no one-size-fits-all solution, we must continue to ensure the lessons that can be learned from those hospitals performing better are applied across the system.

"I want to reassure the public that all the Winter Plan measures funded by increased investment by Government, like increased access to home care, transitional care and diagnostics along with additional acute bed capacity, are being implemented to deal with the extra pressures our health service is experiencing."