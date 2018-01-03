INMO say "record numbers" are waiting on hospital trolleys

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) say "record numbers" of people are waiting on hospital trolleys.

Figures for Wednesday show 677 people are waiting on trolleys - an increase of 21 from Tuesday.

The INMO says Dublin hospitals, particularly St James's and Tallaght Hospitals, have had a big increase overnight with a total of 28 and 23 respectively.

It says the Midland Hospitals are all very overcrowded, particularly Mullingar and Tullamore, with figures of 38 and 42.

St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny has a total of 54, and University Hospital Limerick is at 53.

The INMO say these remain the hospitals with the most patients on trolleys.

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda has a figure of 26.



The INMO has sought an emergency meeting of the Emergency Departent Taskforce and says it is awaiting confirmation from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

INMO General-Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, said: "As predicted the January figures are unacceptably high.

"We are very concerned at the level of planning to avoid the situation that has been engaged in some locations and we have sought to meet with the HSE as a matter of urgency.

"We are awaiting their confirmation that this meeting will take place today, with a view to examining alternative arrangements for hospitals that are simply too overcrowded to continue to accept admissions.

"It is clear that a national emergency is now in place and certain locations simply cannot cope."