Several houses evacuated after 'viable explosive device' discovered in Drogheda

The army's bomb squad has made safe a viable improvised explosive device (IED) in Drogheda.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was deployed to a residential area in the Co Louth town last night.

After the team arrived at the scene at 11.40pm, a cordon was put in place and several houses were evacuated 'to ensure public safety'.

Members of the team assessed the device and made it safe.

The bomb disposal team left the scene shortly after 1am, and the viable device was taken to a secure military location for further examination.

In a statement, the Defence Forces said any material of an evidential nature will be handed over to gardaí.