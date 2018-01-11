Second man arrested as part of Limerick murder investigation

Gardaí in County Limerick have arrested a second man in connection with the investigation into the murder of Martin Clancy.

The 45-year-old was found stabbed to death at his flat in Limerick City on Sunday.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s at 2:45pm this afternoon and are questioning him at Henry Street Garda Station in the city.

Another man - aged in his 20s - remains in custody in County Cork following his arrest on suspicion of murder yesterday evening.