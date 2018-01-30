Save the 8th group launches national billboard campaign

A group has launched a national billboard campaign to save the 8th amendment.

The billboards, billed as 'Reality of Repeal' posters, were launched on Tuesday morning at Buswells Hotel in Dublin.

The billboards were launched after a consultation with Disability Voices for Life - a group representing families that include somebody with a disability.

Save the 8th claims the posters show "the shocking increase in the numbers of abortions carried out" after abortion was legalised in Britain.

It also claims 90% of babies with Down Syndrome are being aborted.

One quotes a statistic claiming one in every five babies is aborted in Britain, while the other features Joseph Cronin - a Donegal boy with Down Syndrome.

Image via @Savethe8thInfo on Twitter

It comes as the Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Dr Peter Boylan, said diagnosing Down Syndrome is a complex process.

Speaking on The Pat Kenny Show, Dr Boylan said: "It's not straightforward, and it's not realistic to suggest that Down Syndrome can easily be diagnosed at less than 12 weeks.

"That's why people should take comfort from the Oireachtas committee recommendations, that termination will not be allowed for children with disability."

Michael O’Dowd and his son Conor, who has Down Syndrome, were also at the launch on Tuesday.

Mr O’Dowd is chair of Renua Ireland and their disability spokesperson.

Michael O’Dowd and his son Conor attended the launch of the Save the 8th billboard campaign. 23 year old Conor has Down Syndrome and gave a short speech outlining his stance on abortion pic.twitter.com/4lEt8Zq8qu — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) January 30, 2018

Niamh Ui Bhrian of Save the 8th said: "Working with Disability Voices for Life, and hearing their stories, has been so powerful and impactful for us at Save the 8th.

"Their determination to make their children’s voices heard, along with the voices of all children with disabilities, is inspiring.

"We have seen an orchestrated campaign in the past few days to silence these families.

"To tell them that their stories are irrelevant, or in some way misleading. It has been one of the most shameful episodes of this long campaign so far."

The campaign will also use mobile billboards and social media.