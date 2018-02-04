Ryanair announces expansion of Middle East routes

Irish carrier Ryanair has announced an expansion of its routes in the Middle East.

It says its first flights to Jordan will see 14 routes to Amman and Aqaba airports.

It claims this will deliver almost 500,000 customers per year.

The Amman operation will begin with a route to Paphos (Cyprus) in March, and will then grow to 10 routes from October.

Flights to Aqaba will also begin in October with four routes, and will operate for the winter season.

Its year-round Amman schedule also includes routes to Brussels, Budapest, Krakow, Milan and Prague.

Speaking in Jordan, Ryanair's David O'Brien said: "Ryanair is pleased to announce our entry into the Jordanian market from March 2018, initially with one route from Paphos in Cyprus to Amman commencing in March, and growing to 10 from October, as part of our Winter 2018 schedule.

"These routes will introduce new business and leisure travellers from eleven European countries to one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the world".

Jordan's Tourism Minister Lina Mazhar Annab said: "We are delighted to see Ryanair launch 14 new routes from Europe to Jordan.

"This is a significant development in Jordan’s travel industry that will offer travellers greater choice and value for money.

"Enhancing air connectivity is one of the key areas Jordan is focusing on given its impact on unlocking economic growth through attracting business investment as well as spurring tourism, two factors that are vital to Jordan’s economic prosperity."

This is the airline's second destination in the region, after it launched flights to Israel last year.