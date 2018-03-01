Putin claims Russia is developing nuclear missiles that are 'immune to interception'

Russia is developing new nuclear weapons that are immune to enemy interception, Vladimir Putin has claimed.

The Russian president said this includes a nuclear-powered cruise missile and an underwater drone.

Speaking to lawmakers in a state-of-the-nation speech, Mr Putin claimed the high-speed cruise missile, which was tested late last year, has an unlimited range and can penetrate any missile defence.

The high-speed underwater drone can carry a nuclear warhead and target both aircraft carriers and coastal facilities, the president also claimed.

In his address, the Russian leader told the federal assembly about the general need to keep up with technological trends.

He argued: "The speed of technological progress is accelerating sharply. It is rising dramatically. Those who manage to ride this technological wave will surge far ahead. Those who fail to do this will be submerged and drown in this wave.

"Technological lag and dependence translate into reduced security and economic opportunities of the country and, ultimately, the loss of its sovereignty. This is the way things stand now. The lag inevitably weakens and erodes the human potential."

He added: "Changes concern the entire civilization, and the sheer scale of these changes calls for an equally powerful response. We are ready to provide it. We are ready for a genuine breakthrough."

The speech comes less than three weeks before the Russian presidential election.

Mr Putin is firm favourite to win a second consecutive term - which would be his fourth term overall.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny - who officials have ruled ineligible to run in the election due to a controversial earlier conviction - and other opposition figures were arrested in January during anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow.

Navalny is one the leading critics of Putin, and has called for a boycott of the election amid his criticism of the election process.