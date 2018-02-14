Police in south Florida respond to reports of shooting at high school

The local sheriff's office said "there are reports of victims"

Image: Google Maps

Police in Florida are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school.

Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies were attending Stoneman Douglas High in the city of Parkland.

In a statement posted on Twitter, officials said "there are reports of victims".

The shooter is believed to be still at large.

Footage from local media showed the school surrounded by police and students being evacuated from the scene.