One person dead after fatal stabbing in Co Louth

A man has died following a stabbing in Co Louth.

It happened in Dundalk shortly before 9.00am on Wednesday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of other people have also been injured, but the scale of their injuries are unknown.

One man has been arrested and is being detained at Dundalk garda station.

Gardaí say there are three scenes being preserved for technical examination: Avenue Road, Inner Relief Road and Seatown.

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses to contact Dundalk garda station on 042-9388-400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1-800-666-111 or any garda station.