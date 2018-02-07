Northern Ireland could take 12% GDP hit without a Brexit deal, papers show

A 'no deal' Brexit could see Northern Ireland's GDP take a 12% hit, according to a British government analysis.

The document also speculates that north east England could see a 16% slump to its GDP levels.

The latest figures are contained in the EU Exit Analysis - Cross Whitehall Briefing, which was leaked last week.

It comes as the British cabinet tries to establish a common position on the Northern Ireland border in a subcommittee meeting on Wednesday.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, an MP appeared to confirm the 12% number in a question to Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley.

Stephen Gethins of the Scottish National Party (SNP) asked her: "The Scottish Government analysis has shown that a 'no deal' scenario could cost Scotland up to 8.5% of GDP.

"Government analysis suggests that Northern Ireland could be cost up to 12% of its GDP. Does she believe any analysis she has seen? And is this too high a price to pay to stop a Tory civil war breaking out?"

The Northern Ireland Secretary said that the "Department for Exiting the European Union Secretary has dealt with the issues surrounding the leaked report".

"It is important to state that the UK government wants to achieve a good deal for the UK that protects the economic integrity of the UK," she added.