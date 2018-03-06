North Korea's Kim Jong Un 'willing to give up nuclear weapons'

Kim Jong Un is willing to give up nuclear weapons if the security of his regime is guaranteed, says South Korea, after he reportedly said it was the last wish of his father.

An envoy from Seoul made the announcement after meeting the North Korean leader, who is also said to be open to talks with the US.

"The North made clear its willingness for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, and made clear that there is no reason to own nuclear (programmes) if military threats towards the North are cleared and the security of its regime is guaranteed," said national security adviser Chung Eui-yong.

North Korea previously insisted such a move was not on the table.

"Chairman Kim said that even denuclearisation could be among the agenda items for talks between North Korea and the US," a South Korean official told the country's Yonhap news agency.

Kim Jong Un also "made clear that achieving denuclearisation is his father's dying wish and that it has not been changed at all", according to the official - who was speaking anonymously.

The two Koreas, whose relations have warmed of late, have agreed to set up a leader to leader hotline and hold a summit at their heavily armed border.

The meeting, at the village of Panmunjom in April, will be only their third summit since the Korea war ended in 1953.

Kim Jong Un and President Moon Jae-in will have their first phone conversation before the summit, said the South's national security adviser.

North Korea's nuclear tests have led to threats of war and personal insults between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump, and the ramping up of sanctions against the secretive regime.