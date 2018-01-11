Nigel Farage says UK should "maybe" have a second Brexit referendum

The former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has said "maybe, just maybe" the UK should have a second referendum on EU membership.

The MEP is known as one of the most vocal proponents of Brexit, and was a key figure in the campaign to leave the EU.

Many campaigners in favour of remaining in the EU - such as former prime minister Tony Blair - have called for a second Brexit referendum, either on the final deal or to give the British electorate a second chance to decide about their future membership of the EU.

Speaking on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff, Mr Farage described why he now things a second vote could be necessary.

He observed: "What is for certain, is that [prominent Remainers] will never, ever give up - they will go on whinging and whining and moaning all the way through this process.

"Maybe, just maybe, I'm reaching the point of thinking we should have a second referendum on EU membership."

He added: "I think if we had a second referendum on EU membership, we'd kill it off for a generation. The percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger. We may just finish the whole thing off, and [Tony] Blair can disappear off into total obscurity."

51.89% of British voters backed leave in the June 2016 referendum, with 48.1% voting to Remain. Northern Ireland and Scotland both delivered strong Remain votes.

Ahead of the vote, Mr Farage had claimed a 52-48 result in favour of Remain would be 'unfinished business' and could trigger a second referendum.

Recent opinion polls have indicated more British votes think the UK was wrong to vote to leave the EU than those who think it was the right decision.

Mr Farage's comments come as a new report has warned that up to 87,000 jobs are at risk in London if Britain walks away from EU negotiations without a Brexit deal.