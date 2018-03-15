"Multiple fatalities" after pedestrian bridge collapses in Florida

A pedestrian bridge has collapsed in Florida, with "multiple fatalities" according to the Highway Patrol.

The newly-installed 950-ton bridge at the Florida International University collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials have confirmed multiple fatalities after the incident.

Several cars are trapped underneath and early reports indicated at least one person was injured.

The Miami-Dade fire service posted: "There are multiple patients injured. We're working on confirming numbers."

The university tweeted: "The pedestrian bridge across Southwest Eighth Street has collapsed, please avoid the area."

According to the Miami Herald, the bridge was dubbed an "instant" bridge, and was installed on Saturday, to help students at the university get across the busy road.

The bridge's main span was assembled at the side of the road, and then moved into place by crane.

The university told the Herald the installation process reduced the risk to pedestrians and workers and minimised traffic disruption.

It was due to be completed in 2019.