Multiple arrests following Garda operation in Wicklow area

11 people have been arrested by gardaí investigating a string of crimes including burglaries and weapons offences.

The arrests were made in Wicklow over the past two days, as part of Operation Thor.

As part of the operation, checkpoints have been set up in the Wicklow area, while searches have been carried out in Wicklow, Wexford, Dublin and Cavan.

A total of five premises have been searched.

Eight suspects have already appeared in court, and two more are continuing to be held by gardaí.

Gardaí say the arrests were in relation to a range of offences - including burglary, theft, handling stolen property, firearms & offensive weapons, and failure to appear to answer bail.