Microsoft opens new €134m Dublin campus

Computer giant Microsoft has opened a new major campus in Dublin.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar officially opened One Microsoft Place on Thursday morning.



The company says this will see 2,000 people from 71 different nationalities come together under one roof.



DreamSpace, an innovation and education hub, will also host 100,000 primary and transition year students over the next four years.

The new 34,000sqm campus, based in Leopardstown, south Dublin, will facilitate team members from different parts of the business.

The firm says: "The opening of the building marks an important milestone in the company's ongoing cultural transformation."

The building design will see the creation of 'neighbourhoods' - numerous open spaces and relaxation zones to provide opportunities for people to work, think and create.

It includes a music room, a yoga pod, a gym, treatment rooms, a mother's room, a pod cast room, a number of restaurants, hang out areas, play areas, relaxation rooms and the latest Microsoft technology.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Varadkar said: "The opening of this campus is a landmark day for Microsoft, which first came to Ireland 33 years ago, and a testament to the calibre of our tech talent who have contributed so positively to Microsoft's global growth.

"As a flagship multinational investor, Microsoft has strongly endorsed Ireland as an investment location for the world's top tech firms.

"The Government is determined to ensure that Ireland continues to harness emerging technologies for social and economic benefit.

"Ireland is now ranked 10th globally for the overall quality of its scientific research, an increase of 26 places in 13 years. With this focused and ambitious approach, I believe we can make Dublin the tech capital of Europe."



While Peggy Johnson, executive vice president of Microsoft, added: "Technology is rapidly changing how we live, work and play and Microsoft is a major force in driving this change.

"Working together as One Microsoft we are bringing our talents together to achieve more - for our customers, our partners and our own employees.

"This wonderful new building creates the opportunity for the Irish based team to do more together by facilitating development, innovation and creativity."