Micheál Martin insists 'no backlash' within FF over his abortion stance

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said there has been no backlash within his party after he finally outlined his stance on abortion.

He told the Dáil last night that he would be in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment – and legislating to allow for unrestricted terminations up to 12 weeks into pregnancy.

The statement puts Micheál Martin at odds with the pro-life stance taken at his party's recent Ard Fheis.

But he claims his party colleagues will support him:

“A number of TDs have contacted me appreciating that it was a difficult call for me – and it was,” he said.

“I mean, this was not something I came about easily.

“You may recall in some earlier interviews before Christmas, I was wrestling with the issue or rape and incest because it is one thing to show empathy to that issue – but it is a completely different thing to have to do something about it.”