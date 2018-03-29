Micheál Martin announces reshuffle of Fianna Fáil front-bench

Fianna Fáil has announced a major reshuffle of their front-bench.

Micheál Martin has appointed Dara Calleary as deputy leader of the party, as well as a number of other changes.

Mayo TD Dara Calleary has been appointed deputy leader, a position which had been vacant for years, and also has been made director of policy development.

Fianna Fáil announces major re-shuffle. Appoints @daracalleary as Deputy Leader. Moves around Housing, Health and Brexit spokespeople pic.twitter.com/AiHKkYIwGf — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) March 29, 2018

Barry Cowen has been moved to public expenditure, with Darragh O'Brien taking the housing brief.

Stephen Donnelly has been appointed health spokesperson - meaning he will be taking on Simon Harris in both their Wicklow constituency and on the national stage - while Billy Kelleher moves to the jobs portfolio.

Lisa Chambers becomes Fianna Fáil's new spokesperson on Brexit, while Jack Chambers will join the front bench as spokesperson on defence

Niall Collins, meanwhile, is now the spokesperson for foreign affairs.

In a statement announcing the changes, Micheál Martin explained: “Fianna Fáil’s core aim in this Dáil is to make full use of the democratic mandate we have, to hold the Government to account and ensure that fairness is at the centre of the decision making process.

“Through the Confidence and Supply Agreement we have secured a focus on investment in public services and we continue to drive forward the argument for action on the country’s housing and health crises.

He added: "We will also continue to develop new policies and strategies to deal with the country’s problems, refreshing and renewing our plan to ensure an Ireland for all."

The changes will be seen as a bid to freshen up the party after a successive run of bad polls, and with an election possibly on the cards this year.

Additional reporting by Stephen McNeice