Poll shows sharp drop in support for Fianna Fáil

The latest political opinion poll brings good news for Fine Gael.

The Red C Sunday Business Post poll shows the Government party ahead on 33% with Fianna Fáil 9 points behind on 24%.

The Independent Alliance dropped to just 1% - with Independents overall on 11%.

Sinn Fein is up 2 points to 16%.

Labour is unchanged on 6%, with the Green Party and Social Democrats are unchanged on 2 percent.

Renua and Solidarity PBP are both up 1% to 2%.

Sunday Business Post Political Editor Michael Brennan said the results will be a worry for Fianna Fáil:

“They are down five points to 24%,” he said.

“They had been boosted a lot in our last poll from their big challenge to the sale of Permanent TSB loans to potentially unregulated vulture funds,” he said.

“But, the fuss over that has passed and they have seen their support drop quite a bit in this poll.”

He said the poll also brings relief for the new leadership of Sinn Fein.

“It has been a good poll for Sinn Féin,” he said. “They are up by two points to 16%.”

“Perhaps a delayed honeymoon for Mary Lou McDonald taking over as leader - because she certainly did not get a bounce initially when she took over.”

Fine Gael’s strong performance comes despite Leo Varadkar’s political gaffe during his St Patrick’s Day Tour to the US.

The Taoiseach was widely criticised after he admitted to making an inquiry about an ongoing Irish planning permission case at the behest of Donald Trump before the US businessman became president.

Mr Brennan said people will be forgiven for thinking back to the phrase 'Teflon Taoiseach' after today’s poll.