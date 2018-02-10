Mary Lou McDonald to be confirmed as new Sinn Féin leader

Mary Lou McDonald will be confirmed as the new leader of Sinn Féin this afternoon.

She will replace Gerry Adams, who steps down after more than 34 years at the helm of the party.

Today's special Ard Fheis in Dublin will mark the first time party members have chosen a new leader since 1983.

Sinn Féin's leader in the North, Michelle O'Neill, is also set to be confirmed as the party's deputy leader.

Gerry Adams has been a divisive figure for many during his decades in Irish politics.

He insists he was never a member of the IRA, but has said he doesn't 'disassociate' himself from the organisation.

Deputy Adams became a key figure in the peace process, and led his party towards increased political prominence in both the North and the Republic.

This week, Mr Adams was asked what he thought his legacy would be, and responded: "God knows. I'm not really interested. Some people say 'what's your legacy?' - I won't be around."

There's only one Gerry A - The foremost political leader of his generation. My mentor and friend. pic.twitter.com/ITFMi1ZUYx — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) February 9, 2018

For most of his first 10 years in charge Sinn Féin was banned from the airwaves, but it is now a very different picture for the party.

In 1997 they had just one Dáil seat, and now they hold 23 - Mary Lou McDonald will take over as the leader of the third most popular party in the Dáil.

Deputy McDonald has made her name with a series of strong performances in Leinster House, such as her critique of Transport Minister Shane Ross during last year's Bus Éireann strike.

However, she will have a number of issues to overcome - such as persistent allegations of bullying within the party; the lack of any substantial progress on restoring the Northern Ireland Executive; and how to broaden support to get into government in the south.

Reporting by Sean Defoe and Stephen McNeice