Man shot in north Dublin

Updated: 08.25

A man has been shot in the north inner-city Dublin.

The attack on Monday night is not being linked to the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

The 24-year-old man has been treated for gunshot wounds after he was shot on Sheriff Street at around 10.30pm.

Emergency services, including the Armed Support Unit, were called to the scene.

It is reported the victim is from the area and was found close to his home.

He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene has been preserved for examination by local crime scene officers.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street garda station on 01-666-8000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.