Man due in court over fatal Limerick stabbing

Willie Lynch was found dead at his home in Pallaskenry
A man is due to appear in court on Tuesday charged with the murder of a Limerick man.
35-year-old Willie Lynch was found dead at his home in Pallaskenry on Saturday evening.
Gardaí have charged a 29-year-old man with Mr Lynch's murder.
Emergency services were called to the scene at a house on Saturday evening.
It was sealed off immediately for a technical examination.
It is understood he had suffered a number of stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gardaí arrested a man in connection with murder shortly after the body was found.
A 29-year-old man was charged at Newcastle West garda station yesterday.
He is due to appear before Newcastlewest District Court later this morning.