Man due in court over fatal Limerick stabbing

A man is due to appear in court on Tuesday charged with the murder of a Limerick man.

35-year-old Willie Lynch was found dead at his home in Pallaskenry on Saturday evening.

Gardaí have charged a 29-year-old man with Mr Lynch's murder.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a house on Saturday evening.

It was sealed off immediately for a technical examination.

It is understood he had suffered a number of stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí arrested a man in connection with murder shortly after the body was found.

A 29-year-old man was charged at Newcastle West garda station yesterday.

He is due to appear before Newcastlewest District Court later this morning.