Man due in court over discovery of suspected meth lab in Dublin

A man in his 50s has been charged in connection with the discovery of a suspected ‘crystal meth lab’ in Dublin on Thursday.

Drugs believed to be worth more than €450,000 were found during the search.

Gardaí say they also seized powdered substances, plastic containers, chemical compound, a gas mask, face masks, digital weighing scales, a portable stove, butane gas, plastic funnels and other paraphernalia.

The man is due to appear before a special District Court sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice this evening.

Image: An Garda Síochána