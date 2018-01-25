Gardaí discover suspected crystal meth lab in Dublin

A suspected crystal meth lab has been discovered in Dublin.

The discovery was made during a Garda search of a premises in Walkinstown this morning.

Drugs believed to be worth more than €450,000 were found during the search.

Gardaí say they also seized powdered substances, plastic containers, chemical compound, a gas mask, face masks, digital weighing scales, a portable stove, butane gas, plastic funnels and other paraphernalia.

In a statement, gardaí said: "The scene was preserved and later examined by local scenes of crime officers and a scientist from Forensic Science Ireland who provided on site guidance and advice to gardaí in securing evidence and identifying toxic materials located at the scene."

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and is being detained at Sundrive Road Garda Station.

He can be held for up to seven days.

Image: Garda Press Office via Facebook