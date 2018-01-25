Gardaí discover suspected crystal meth lab in Dublin

Drugs believed to be worth more than €450,000 were seized following the discovery in Walkinstown
A suspected crystal meth lab has been discovered in Dublin.
The discovery was made during a Garda search of a premises in Walkinstown this morning.
Drugs believed to be worth more than €450,000 were found during the search.
Gardaí say they also seized powdered substances, plastic containers, chemical compound, a gas mask, face masks, digital weighing scales, a portable stove, butane gas, plastic funnels and other paraphernalia.
In a statement, gardaí said: "The scene was preserved and later examined by local scenes of crime officers and a scientist from Forensic Science Ireland who provided on site guidance and advice to gardaí in securing evidence and identifying toxic materials located at the scene."
A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and is being detained at Sundrive Road Garda Station.
He can be held for up to seven days.