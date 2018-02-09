Man being extradited from the UK over 2010 Dublin murder

A man aged in his 30s is being extradited from Britain to face charges over the murder of Warren O'Connor.

He is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Saturday morning.

Mr O'Connor was fatally stabbed on Hole in the Wall Road in Dublin on January 16th, 2010.

The man has been extradited to Ireland from London on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

Gardaí say he is to be charged with murder.

They say an intense investigation was conducted by detectives from Malahide and Coolock garda stations over eight years.

It also involved co-operation with police forces from other jurisdictions.

Directions to charge the man with murder were received late in 2017 and a European Arrest warrant was obtained.

Police in London arrested the man on January 9th this year and he has been held in custody since then awaiting extradition.