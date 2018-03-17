Man arrested in Dublin in connection with murder of Joanne Lee

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Dublin.

38-year-old Joanne Lee - also known as Joanne Ball - was last seen on February 5th at her parents' home in Garristown in Meath and was reported missing several days later.

Her body was found in a wardrobe at a house on Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6 on February 15th.

A murder investigation was launched following a post-mortem examination.

A man in his early 40s was arrested in Dublin yesterday in connection with the investigation.

He being held at Irishtown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.