Man arrested in Dublin in connection with murder of Joanne Lee

Joanne Lee's body was found in a wardrobe at a house on Ranelagh Road last month
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Dublin.
38-year-old Joanne Lee - also known as Joanne Ball - was last seen on February 5th at her parents' home in Garristown in Meath and was reported missing several days later.
Her body was found in a wardrobe at a house on Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6 on February 15th.
A murder investigation was launched following a post-mortem examination.
A man in his early 40s was arrested in Dublin yesterday in connection with the investigation.
He being held at Irishtown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.