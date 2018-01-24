Major water rescue operation underway in Howth

A major water rescue operation is underway this evening in Howth in County Dublin.

It come after a car was reported going off the pier at Howth Harbour at around 5.15pm this evening.

Irish Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats, along with Dublin Fire Brigade, gardaí and ambulances are at the scene.

We're currently attending a water rescue incident in #Howth as part of a multi agency response involving @IrishCoastGuard @RNLI @howthcoastguard & firefighters from Kilbarrack, North Strand with advanced paramedics #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/Lp80Xt5zku — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 24, 2018

Divers with the Garda Water Unit are also due to join the search.