Major water rescue operation underway in Howth

Emergency services are at the scene at Howth Harbour.

File image: RNLI

A major water rescue operation is underway this evening in Howth in County Dublin.

It come after a car was reported going off the pier at Howth Harbour at around 5.15pm this evening.

Irish Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats, along with Dublin Fire Brigade, gardaí and ambulances are at the scene.

Divers with the Garda Water Unit are also due to join the search.