Lidl to introduce 'Autism Aware' quiet evenings in all Irish stores

Supermarket chain Lidl has announced it is to implement Autism Aware Quiet Evenings across its entire network of stores in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

It says this follows the success of an initial trial last year, and the positive feedback received from customers.

The initiative is to roll-out to all stores from April 2nd, World Autism Day, and is expected to be completed by May.

The company says stores will begin implementing the following changes from April 2nd every Tuesday between 6.00pm and 8.00pm:

Reduced lighting

No in-store announcements

No music

Priority queueing for customers dealing with autism as well as extra assistance upon request

Till scan sounds lowered

Autism assistance dogs welcome

An in-store map will also be available for children with autism to plan and organise their shopping trips.



Deirdre Ryan, head of corporate social responsibility for Lidl Ireland, said: "Public spaces can be overwhelming for anyone with autism.

"We would like to support our customers who are struggling to manage tasks, such as the weekly shop, by providing a calmer environment and the security of knowing that additional assistance us available if necessary.

"The feedback from our trial last year was very positive and we look forward to offering Autism Aware Quiet Evenings to customers in all stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland".