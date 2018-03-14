Lidl confirms plan to build "new and improved" store in Fortunestown

German supermarket chain Lidl has confirmed plans to build a "new and improved" store in Fortunestown after the outlet was partially destroyed during the recent snowy weather.

Video footage showed a digger being used to cause extensive damage to the building during Storm Emma on Friday March 2nd.

The outlet was also allegedly looted during the incident.

The scene from Fortunestown Lane in Citywest, where locals have told me they're 'shocked' at what happened at a Lidl supermarket last night @NewstalkFM @TodayFMNews @98FM pic.twitter.com/TZuxj8xvX2 — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) March 3, 2018

Lidl has previously confirmed its plans to demolish the rest of the building and, in a statement this afternoon, announced that construction of a new store will begin in the coming weeks.

The outlet is expected to be open by late September.

The statement from Lidl Ireland said: " We have been blown away by the level of support received from our loyal customer base in the Fortunestown area over the past few weeks."

"We recognise that our service and store team have been greatly missed by the local community over the past few weeks and the team look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers once the rebuild is complete."

It was confirmed last week that all 30 staff from the Fortunestown store have been redeployed to other Lidl outlets while the store is being rebuilt.